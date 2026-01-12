Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol-winning singer and actor, dies suddenly aged 43

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian singer and actor Prashant Tamang died from a suspected cardiac arrest in the capital Delhi on Sunday. He was 43.

His body was taken to his home in the eastern state of West Bengal for last rites, and fans and friends thronged to pay their final respects.

A prominent public figure, Tamang shot to fame in 2007 after winning Indian Idol, the local version of the British show Pop Idol.

He went on to act in several TV shows and movies and was credited for bringing the regional languages of northeastern India into the mainstream.

Tamang’s co-contestant on the singing reality show, Bhaven Dhanak, confirmed the news of his death.

“Given it has happened all of a sudden, we don’t have many details, but it’s been said that it was a cardiac arrest,” he told India Today. “We’re also awaiting information on the funeral.”

According to the Delhi police, Tamang’s wife took him to hospital at around 3.10pm, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was then shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem.

The Delhi police said they did not suspect any foul play.

Tamang’s wife, Martha Aley, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. “Thank you to everyone. I’ve been receiving calls from all over the world, from people I know, people that I don’t know,” she told the ANI news agency. “People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time.”

“It’s really overwhelming for me, and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that," she added.

Addressing speculation about Tamang’s death, she said: “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time.”

Dhanak said Tamang moved to Delhi a few years ago and was excited about his journey as an actor. “We were roommates during our India Idol stint, and he was one of the best people that you can know. We are all going to miss him a lot. He was truly a great man and this death has come as a big shock to all of us.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the singer’s death. "Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of 'Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown,” she wrote on X. “His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal."

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang also expressed deep sorrow over the loss, calling Tamang an inspiration.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of renowned singer and actor Prashant Tamang, whose incredible journey to the stage of Indian Idol and his historic win are a shining example of perseverance, talent, and humility," he said.

“His passing is a huge loss, not just for his family and loved ones, but also for the many fans whose hearts he touched with his soulful voice and inspiring life story."

After winning the third edition of Indian Idol, Tamang earned fame for songs like Bir Gorkhali and Asare Mahinama.

He made his acting debut in Nepali cinema with Gorkha Paltan in 2010. It was followed by films like Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, and Nishani, which was inspired by the bravery of Gorkha soldiers during the Kargil War against Pakistan in 1999.

He also earned praise for his role as Daniel Lecho in Season 2 of the series Paatal Lok.

He had recently shot for Battle of Galwan, a Salman Khan-starrer Hindi-film based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the eastern border which left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Tamang is survived by his wife and a daughter.