Qatar accepts India’s appeal against death sentences to ex-naval officers

A court in Qatar accepted an appeal filed by India against the death sentences handed to eight of its former naval officers.

The Indian men were handed the capital punishment by a court on unspecified charges on 26 October. Indian foreign ministry filed an appeal in the case earlier in November and said it was exploring all legal options.

The retired navy men who worked with a private company in Qatar were arrested last year on suspicion of spying for Israel on Qatar’s military submarine programme, according to reports.

The Qatari court will set a hearing date soon after examining the appeal, the Indian Foreign Ministry sources told The Independent.

The development, which would be a major relief to Indian authorities, is yet to be officially confirmed by the two sides.

The men were employees of the Al Dahra consulting company, which advises the Qatari government on the acquisition of submarines.

The case made headlines last year in the country after they were arrested in August 2022.

But it has been clouded in mystery as exact charges, evidence and detailed judgement in the case have not been provided yet to the families or Indian authorities.

Following the 26 October judgement by the court, India said it was “deeply shocked” and promised to take up the verdict with Qatari authorities.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said it had consular access to the detainees and they were “pursuing further legal steps” in the case.

“The judgment is confidential and has only been shared with the legal team. They are now pursuing further legal steps and an appeal has already been filed. We will also remain engaged with the Qatari authorities in this matter,” spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said last month.

The prisoners have been identified as captain Navtej Singh Gill, captain Birendra Kumar Verma, captain Saurabh Vasisht, commander Amit Nagpal, commander Purnendu Tiwari, commander Sugunakar Pakala, commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

The men have been in solitary confinement since being arrested, according to the Times of India.

Indian foreign minister Subramanyam Jaishankar met the families of the eight men and assured full support, saying the Indian government attached the highest importance to the case.

“Fully share the concerns and pain of the families," Mr Jaishankar said.

The case has raised concerns of sparking a diplomatic dispute between India and Qatar which have a strong trade relationship.

Doha is one of the largest exporters of liquefied natural gas and India has been exploring a long-term contract to secure a LNG deal.

India became the world’s fourth-largest LNG importer in 2021, importing more than 40 per cent of gas from Qatar, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi who has tried to forge closer ties with Doha met the Royal Al-Thani family during his bilateral visit in 2016.

It was following Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s visit to India in 2015 when the two countries six agreements.