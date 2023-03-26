Indian opposition holds Gandhi-inspired protest calling Modi ‘a coward’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members and supporters of India's largest opposition party protested against their leader’s disqualification from parliament on Sunday in nationwide sit-ins inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's 'satyagraha'.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior member of the Congress party, lost his seat in the lower house after a court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in prison over a 2019 joke about prime minister Narendra Modi’s surname.

Mr Gandhi, 52, is part of the Gandhi political dynasty and one of the most high-profile opposition figures in India; his disqualification comes as a major blow just a year before general elections in which Mr Modi will seek a third term.

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders KC Venugopal and P Chidambaram led the protest in New Delhi outside Raj Ghat after being denied permission by the police.

Police reportedly said the request to protest was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons.

Mr Venugopal said it has become “a habit for the Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest”.

“This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on,” he said.

Ms Vadra said: “India’s prime minister is a coward. He is arrogant. This country has a very old tradition of teaching a lesson to arrogant leaders.”

Mr Gandhi’s supporters, who oppose Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacted strongly to his disqualification, calling it the “murder of democracy”.

Police try to stop Congress supporters from carrying out a torch rally in New Delhi on Sunday (REUTERS)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the satyagraha was not just about the party or Rahul Gandhi but "about Indian democracy".

In his first news conference since the conviction, Mr Gandhi said on Sunday he had been disqualified because Mr Modi was afraid about him raising questions about the prime minister’s connection with the chairman of Adani Group.

Gautam Adani is the founder and chair of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate, and is said to be a close associate of Mr Modi.

India’s Congress party leaders take part in Sankalp Satyagraha at Raj Ghat in New Delhi (AFP via Getty Images)

“I have been disqualified because the prime minister is scared of my next speech, he is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani,” Mr Gandhi said.

“So he is terrified about the next speech that is going to come, and they don’t want that speech to be in the parliament,” he said, referring to the prime minister.

Mr Gandhi and the other opposition party leaders have demanded a joint parliamentary committee investigation following a report by Hindenburg Research, a US financial research company, that accuses the Adani Group of stock-price manipulation and fraud running into billions of dollars. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Gandhi was convicted on Thursday in a case filed by a BJP member claiming the Congress party member had defamed the entire Modi community during his election speech in 2019.

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names,” Gandhi allegedly said during the rally in the southern state of Karnataka. He was referring to fugitive business tycoon Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi.

The court granted him bail and suspended his jail sentence for 30 days, allowing him to appeal.