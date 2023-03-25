For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he was disqualified from the parliament because prime minister Narendra Modi was scared of him asking tough questions.

The member of the Congress lost his seat on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in prison for a comment made in 2019 about the prime minister's surname during an election rally.

The disqualification is a major blow to India’s opposition just a year before the 2024 general elections, when Mr Modi will seek a third term in office.

Mr Gandhi, 52, is one of the tallest opposition leaders who was expected to go up against Mr Modi next year.

"I have been disqualified because the prime minister is scared of my next speech, he is scared of the next speech that is going to come on (Gautam) Adani," Mr Gandhi said in his first comment since the court verdict.

"So he is terrified about the next speech that is going to come and they don’t want that speech to be in the parliament," he said, referring to the prime minister.

Mr Gandhi said he was not bothered about losing his seat in parliament as his job was "to defend the institutions of the country and the voice of people."

He accused Mr Modi of helping the Adani Group to get contracts in India, Sri Lanka, and Australia, adding that a Chinese national was involved in investments in Adani's shell companies.

"Why nobody is asking the question who this Chinese national is," he said. "Nobody knows where this money has come from. Adani couldn't generate this money."

Supporters of opposition party National Congress burn an effygy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (EPA)

Mr Gandhi and the other opposition parties have demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe following a report by Hindenburg Research, a US financial research firm, accusing the Adani Group of stock price manipulation and fraud running into billions of dollars. The Adani Group, headed by Gautam Adani, has denied any wrongdoing.

Since Mr Modi’s rise to office in 2014, Adani’s net worth has shot up nearly 2,000 per cent to $125bn (£102 bn), according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

Mr Gandhi’s disqualification led to his party workers staging protests in different parts of the country.

Mr Gandhi’s supporters, politicians opposing the BJP and civil society members reacted strongly to his disqualification, calling it the “murder of democracy”.

Fourteen opposition parties approached the supreme court of India on Friday alleging misuse of central investigating agencies by the federal government.

A plea in the apex court has also been filed challenging the automatic disqualification of MPs from the parliament following conviction in a criminal case.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a top leader of Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rejected Mr Gandhi’s accusations and said his disqualification from parliament had nothing to do with the Adani Group controversy.

Mr Gandhi was convicted on Thursday in a case filed by BJP lawmaker Purnesh Modi, who claimed that Mr Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community during his election speech.

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names,” Mr Gandhi allegedly said during the rally in the southern Karnataka state. He was referring to fugitive business tycoon Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi.

The court granted him bail and suspended his jail sentence for 30 days allowing him to appeal.