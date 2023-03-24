For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India’s parliament has disqualified prominent opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP, a day after he was handed a two-year prison sentence over a 2019 remark made against prime minister Narendra Modi.

A parliament notice issued on Friday said that the Congress Party’s Mr Gandhi stands disqualified from membership of the lower house from the date of his conviction, in compliance with the constitutional requirements.

The 52-year-old politician, who has been a fierce critic of the prime minister, was found guilty of defamation for a remark where he had asked why “all the thieves have the surname Modi”.

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names?” Mr Gandhi said during a rally in Karnataka state in 2019 during an election campaign.

Mr Gandhi was referring to fugitive business tycoon Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi who have been found evading Indian authorities after being involved in multi-billion dollar business scams against the country’s state banks.

The criminal defamation case was brought against him by another man with the surname Modi – Purnesh Modi, a BJP politician.

While the Congress leader was granted bail immediately on Thursday and the party have said they will appeal his conviction, Mr Gandhi will now be barred from entering the lower house for the foreseeable future.

More follows