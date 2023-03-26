For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members and supporters of India's largest opposition party on Sunday staged demonstrations across the country inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's 'satyagraha' in protest against their leader's disqualification from the parliament.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Indian National Congress party, lost his seat in the lower house of the Indian parliament on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in prison for a comment he made in 2019 about prime minister Narendra Modi’s surname during an election rally.

Mr Gandhi, 52, is one of the tallest opposition leaders in the country. He was elected to the parliament from Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala.

His disqualification comes as a major blow to India’s opposition, just a year before the country is to hold a general election, when Mr Modi will seek a third term in office.

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders KC Venugopal and P Chidambaram led the protest in New Delhi outside Raj Ghat after being denied permission by the police.

The Delhi police reportedly said the request to hold a protest was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders imposed in and around the area.

Responding to the authorities, Mr Venugopal said it has become “a habit for the Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest”.

“This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on.”

Mr Gandhi’s supporters, politicians who oppose Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and civil society members reacted strongly to his disqualification, calling it the “murder of democracy”.

Ms Gandhi Vadra, who is also the sister of the disqualified leader, tore into the BJP and accused them of repeatedly insulting her brother.

India’s Congress party activists and supporters protest against conviction of Rahul Gandhi (AFP via Getty Images)

Her brother, she said was a “son of a martyr”, who was labelled a traitor by the ruling Hindu nationalist party.

“You insult his mother. Your chief minister says Rahul Gandhi doesn't know who his mother is. You insult my family every day. But no cases are filed,” she said.

Ms Gandhi Vadra added: "Your prime minister, in a parliament full of people, says 'why doesn't this family use the name Nehru name'. He insults the whole family of Kashmiri Pandits, and the custom of a son carrying forward the family's name after the death of his father.”

“Send me to jail too but truth is PM Modi is a coward.”

ndia’s Congress party leaders take part in Sankalp Satyagraha at Raj Ghat in New Delhi (AFP via Getty Images)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the satyagraha was not just about the party or Rahul Gandhi but "about Indian democracy".

In his first news conference since the conviction, Mr Gandhi on Sunday, said he was disqualified because Mr Modi was afraid about him raising questions about the prime minister’s connection with the chairman of Adani Group.

Gautam Adani is the founder and chair of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate, and is said to be a close associate of Mr Modi.

“I have been disqualified because the prime minister is scared of my next speech, he is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani,” Mr Gandhi said.

“So he is terrified about the next speech that is going to come, and they don’t want that speech to be in the parliament,” he said, referring to the prime minister.

Mr Gandhi and the other opposition party leaders have demanded a joint parliamentary committee investigation following a report by Hindenburg Research, a US financial research company, that accuses the Adani Group of stock-price manipulation and fraud running into billions of dollars. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Gandhi was convicted on Thursday in a case filed by BJP lawmaker Purnesh Modi, who claimed that the Congress party member had defamed the entire Modi community during his election speech in 2019.

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names,” Gandhi allegedly said during the rally in the southern state of Karnataka. He was referring to fugitive business tycoon Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi.

The court granted him bail and suspended his jail sentence for 30 days, allowing him to appeal.