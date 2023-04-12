For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said his recent ouster from parliament is the “biggest gift” the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could give him as he greeted large crowds in Kerala state’s Wayanad – his former electoral constituency.

This was Mr Gandhi’s first visit to his constituency in southern India since his disqualification from parliament last month.

Large crowds, including workers from Kerala’s opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) workers, gathered in Wayanad’s Kalpetta town on Tuesday as the 52-year-old former Congress MP returned to his former constituency.

Crowds were seen lining the roads as Mr Gandhi, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, conducted a road show and addressed a public gathering.

The show of strength rally, titled “Satyamev Jayate” (Truth alone triumphs), comes as Mr Gandhi’s party continues to protest against his disqualification both inside and outside India’s parliament.

“This (disqualification) is the biggest gift they could have given me. When the BJP is taking away my house, disqualifying me as an MP and attacking me… I realise that I am right,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Mr Gandhi was controversially disqualified following his conviction in a defamation case for allegedly insulting prime minister Narendra Modi in a 2019 speech in which he referred to a list of “thieves” as having the surname Modi.

The court’s order had also approved his bail on a surety of Rs 15,000 (£148) and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal.

Two days after the court’s order, Mr Gandhi was disqualified from parliament in a move that has been criticised by opposition parties as well as observers as being politically motivated.

Earlier this month, a court had granted him bail in the case.

Mr Gandhi was also asked to vacate his government housing following the disqualification procedure.

The Congress leader claimed he is facing action for asking questions about the prime minister’s relationship with billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, who belongs to Mr Modi’s home state and has often been accused of benefitting from close ties with the prime minister.

India’s parliament also saw routine disruptions during the Budget session, as the opposition demanded a discussion on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate run by its founder Mr Adani.

The Adani Group has strongly denied the allegations and Mr Adani has refuted charges that he has benefitted from Mr Modi’s reign.

“I went to Parliament and asked the PM to explain his relation with Adani. I kept asking that single question… I asked, how come Adani, who once was at 609th in the list of wealthiest persons in the world, became number two,” Mr Gandhi said.

“I gave examples of how the PM himself facilitated his growth. The PM did not answer my question. I saw for the first time the government itself disrupting the proceedings in Parliament.”

Despite his disqualification, Mr Gandhi said his relationship with the people of his former constituency will not change.

“BJP can take away my MP tag, my house or put me in jail, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad,” he said.