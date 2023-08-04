For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India’s top court on Friday stayed the conviction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, an order that will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.

Gandhi, a fierce critic of prime minister Narendra Modi and touted as his main challenger in the 2024 polls, lost his seat in the lower house of India’s parliament in March after a court found him guilty of criminal defamation over remarks he made about several personalities with the surname “Modi”.

Several lawmakers from Congress and the parties in alliance welcomed the court order.

“Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people,” said KC Venugopal, a member of parliament from the Congress.

“The Supreme Court’s order today is a vindication of the argument that we have consistently pressed before every court – from the trial court to the Supreme Court ... We maintain that the case was manufactured with the sole intention of keeping Mr Rahul Gandhi from Parliament,” said P Chidambaram, a former federal minister and current lawmaker from the Congress.

“I welcome the Supreme Court verdict staying Rahul Gandhi‘s conviction in a case that had no legs to stand upon,” said Mehbooba Mufti, the president of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party.

He was sentenced to the maximum penalty for criminal defamation of two years by a lower court, with the jail term put on hold and bail granted pending his appeal.

India’s parliamentary rules say a member loses their seat if they are convicted of a crime and sentenced to two or more years in prison.

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names?” Gandhi had said during a rally in the southern Karnataka state in 2019 while referring to a business tycoon, a former Indian Premier League cricket chief and the Indian prime minister respectively.

The defamation case was filed by Purnesh Modi, a state-level lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in prime minister Modi’s home state Gujarat. He claimed Gandhi’s comments had “defamed the entire Modi community”.

Gandhi‘s conviction was upheld by the Gujarat state High Court so he had filed an appeal in the country’s Supreme Court last month.

While the apex court provided a temporary relief to Gandhi, it noted in its order that the remarks were not in good taste, and said: “The petitioner ought to have been more careful in making speeches.”

“The ramifications of disqualification not just affect the right of the individual but also the electorate,” said the three judge bench comprising of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar.

The prosecution of Gandhi, the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister and scion of the main opposition Congress party, was condemned by opponents of Mr Modi’s BJP as an assault on democracy and free speech by a government seeking to crush an election rival. The speed of his removal from parliament shocked Indian politics.

Gandhi was convicted on 23 March and expelled from parliament the next day, sparking opposition lawmakers from a range of parties to rally to his defence and calling his expulsion a new low for India’s constitutional democracy.