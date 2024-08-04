Support truly

A 29-year-old woman in India was rescued to safety after she fell nearly 100ft into a gorge reportedly while clicking a selfie.

The woman, along with a group of friends, was visiting the Bhorane Ghat in the Maharashtra state on Saturday when she fell near the Thoseghar waterfalls, according to reports.

The local administration had banned visits to the waterfall, one of the popular tourist spots in the state, due to challenging weather conditions amidst heavy rainfall.

The group had initially planned to visit the waterfall but upon finding it closed, took a detour to the mountain pass, reports said.

While clicking pictures, the woman slipped from the edge and fell, theTimes of India reported.

Her friends immediately called the police, who rushed to the spot along with home guard personnel.

The woman was successfully rescued and taken to a hospital. She remains in a stable condition.

A video from the rescue operations showed the woman being brought up from the gorge by a home guard personnel with the help of a rope.

The incident comes nearly a fortnight after a 27-year-old woman died after falling into a gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra.

Aanvi Kamdar died after falling 350ft from a hillock near the waterfall while filming a video for her Instagram page. Authorities conducted a six-hour rescue but she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

India reportedly has recorded the highest number of selfie deaths followed by the US and Russia.

There have been 379 selfie-related deaths recorded worldwide between 2008 and 2021, according to a study published in the Journal of Travel Medicine.