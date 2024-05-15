Stand-up comedian files papers to run against Modi: ‘This is a victory’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A comedian taking on Narendra Modi as an independent candidate in India’s seven-phase general elections said his paperwork was finally accepted by authorities after many hurdles.

Stand-up comedian Shyam Rangeela, who is known for his viral impressions of the prime minister, said he officially filed his nomination papers from northern Uttar Pradesh state’s Varanasi, a holy city by the River Ganges and Mr Modi’s high-stakes constituency.

Mr Rangeela, 29, had earlier said his efforts to file nomination papers in Varanasi, a seat Mr Modi, 73, has not lost since 2014, had been rejected by local officials for the past three days running.

“This acceptance of my candidature is a win for us in a democracy. We will not wait for 4 June [results declaration day] for victory, this is victory,” Mr Rangeela told reporters after submitting his paperwork. This has emboldened other candidates like him, he said.

Indian comedian Shyam Rangeela running against Modi ( The Independent )

Mr Rangeela said the remaining formalities, including picking an election symbol, will be decided in the next 2-3 days. In a video shared on his social media on Tuesday, he said officials were denying him entry inside the district magistrate’s office, just hours before Mr Modi was scheduled to file his nomination papers.

Flanked by his cabinet ministers and a heavy posse of security personnel, Mr Modi filed his papers in the city on Tuesday around 11.40am, after offering prayers at Ganges, a spectacle which dominated all major Indian news channels for much of the day.

Mr Rangeela said he was only allowed inside the office after 3pm.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi waves on the day he votes during the third phase of the general election, in Ahmedabad ( REUTERS )

The comedian added: “Mr Modi filed his nomination... surrounded by his security staff and cabinet minister. No one could have come close to him, while we sweated for days outside the office to successfully file our nomination.”

“I am very relieved to see today’s picture, so many aspirants walked away after trying for days but because of social media pressure, I was finally able to register my candidacy. Just like Mr Modi says Mother Ganges has adopted him, now I can even say I have been adopted by her,” he said, quoting an election pitch by Mr Modi to establish his influence within the constituency.

“I will be the strength of every independent candidate who stood outside the nomination office for three days. I could have gone back and resumed working on my comedy shows, nothing would have changed for anyone,” he said in a video shared on his social media profiles.

“You don’t need to fear anything at all, I am an independent face and I will remain in the race without any other political party’s support. We, independent candidates, are all one,” Mr Rangeela said as words of encouragement to other aspirants who were not as lucky.

The comedian argued that the people of India should have options at the time of election if Indian democracy is to thrive. He said he wanted to fill that void for voters, even if he did not have the political acumen to actually pose a threat to the prime minister.

He added that his decision stemmed from what he claimed was “unfairness and discrimination against political competition” in some of the big seats such as Surat in Mr Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared the uncontested winner from Surat after other eight candidates in the fray withdrew following the rejection of the Congress opposition party candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination.

Local officials claimed Mr Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected due to discrepancies in signatures of his proposers, but several local opposition politicians have alleged serious cases of obstruction and police intimidation.

Varanasi will be voting on 1 June and will see Mr Modi running in the race for the third time with his major competition in the city being Ajay Rai from the opposition Congress party.

Results this time around will be announced alongside the rest of the country’s on 4 June.