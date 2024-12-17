Sri Lanka’s new president reassures Modi over Chinese ships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assured Narendra Modi that Colombo will not allow its territory to be used in any way detrimental to India’s security interests.

The statement came during Mr Dissanayake’s first bilateral visit to New Delhi on Monday, amid growing concerns over China’s increasing influence in the Indian Ocean region.

“I have given an assurance to the prime minister of India that we will not have our land... be used in a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India in any way,” Mr Dissanayake said after talks with Mr Modi at Hyderabad House.

The two leaders emphasised their shared commitment to ensuring regional stability and the security of the Indian Ocean, with Mr Modi stating: “We both agree that our security interests are interconnected. We have decided to soon finalise the defence cooperation agreement.”

The assurance follows diplomatic tensions sparked by recent visits of Chinese military ships to Sri Lanka and China’s development of the Hambantota port in the island nation.

A joint statement from the two countries reiterated the importance of trust and transparency in addressing mutual security concerns and underscored their commitment to countering threats in the region.

India pledged continued assistance to strengthen Sri Lanka’s maritime and defence capabilities.

open image in gallery Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Disanayaka after a joint press statement in New Delhi ( AP )

Mr Modi expressed hope for swift implementation of collaborative measures, including enhanced defence cooperation and capacity building. Both sides agreed to work on a framework for supplying defence platforms, conducting joint exercises, and expanding maritime surveillance.

On the contentious issue of Chinese vessels docking in Sri Lankan ports, Mr Dissanayake reaffirmed his country’s policy of prioritising India’s security interests, a position described as a “trusted and reliable partner” in the joint statement.

Energy cooperation was another focal point of the discussion. Both nations agreed to establish electricity grid connectivity and develop multi-product petroleum pipelines to deepen their energy partnership.

India will also support Sri Lanka in enhancing renewable energy capacity, with projects such as the solar power plant in Sampur.

open image in gallery Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Disanayaka during their meeting in New Delhi ( AP )

Mr Modi highlighted the broader economic partnership, which will focus on “investment-led growth and connectivity” to facilitate development and reduce Sri Lanka’s debt burden.

Mr Dissanayake and his party have in the past been seen as more ideologically aligned with China.

After his win, analysts predicted that could mean drawing more Chinese investment, which slowed after the Sri Lankan government was blamed for taking on too many Chinese loans that added to the country’s debt as its economy collapsed in 2022.

Chinese money quickly became a cautionary tale in the country, while the economic crisis allowed India to gain some sway as it stepped in with massive financial and material assistance to its neighbour.

Just after Mr Dissanayake was sworn in, Beijing said it wanted to work with the new government on boosting development and cooperation in building China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Under Mr Dissanayake, “there’s a possibility of more Chinese money coming into Sri Lanka”, Happymon Jacob, founder of the New Delhi-based Council for Strategic and Defense Research, earlier told the Associated Press, adding that this could concern India. However, the newly elected president attempted to allay some of the fears, prior to his win.

As a neighboring country, “we need to be concerned over India’s stability, national interests and national security when taking decisions”, Mr Dissanayake told the Associated Press in an interview a few weeks before the election.

“Our main objective is the safety of the region and we will not allow any party to use our land, sea and air to create instability,” he added.

Additional reporting by agencies.