India’s federal investigative agency has officially concluded its probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, determining that no external influence led to his suicide.

The closure report, submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after an extensive probe, clears all individuals implicated in the case, including the late actor’s former partner, Rhea Chakraborty, and her family.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra district on 14 June 2020. His death sparked nationwide debate, speculation and media frenzy, with various theories emerging regarding potential foul play.

His father, KK Singh, lodged a complaint with Bihar Police, accusing Ms Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, financial misconduct, and emotional distress. Ms Chakraborty denied the allegations, later filing a counter-complaint against Rajput’s family.

Initially handled as an accidental death by Mumbai Police, the case was transferred to the CBI in August 2020 following a Supreme Court directive. The agency conducted an exhaustive inquiry, incorporating forensic assessments, electronic evidence analysis, and multiple witness testimonies before concluding there was no criminal element in the case.

CBI officials confirmed that their investigation did not uncover any coercion or external pressure leading to Rajput’s death. The forensic examination carried out by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) corroborated the conclusion of suicide, effectively dismissing murder theories that had gained traction in media discussions.

The report exonerated Ms Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and her parents, who had been accused in the case. “The CBI’s findings validate that the allegations against Rhea were unfounded,” said her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde. “She endured significant hardship, including a month in jail, due to baseless accusations.”

open image in gallery Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput performs during IIFA award of the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Festival on 15 July 2017 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rajput’s death triggered a media storm, with television networks and social media platforms amplifying unverified conspiracy theories. His demise reignited discussions in India about mental health, the pressures of celebrity life, and the impact of media trials on public perception.

The case took a dramatic turn when Ms Chakraborty and her brother were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on allegations of procuring drugs for the late actor.

However, the Bombay High Court later ruled that there was no substantial evidence of her financing or facilitating drug consumption, granting her bail.

Her lawyer criticised the media’s role in sensationalising the case. “During the pandemic, a captive audience was fed misinformation, leading to the persecution of innocent individuals,” Advocate Maneshinde remarked. “Hopefully, this case serves as a lesson against media trials.”

open image in gallery Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) struggles with media representatives gathering as she arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for enquiry regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case, in Mumbai on 6 September 2020 ( AFP via Getty Images )

With the closure report now submitted, the Bandra magistrate court is set to review it on 8 April. If accepted, the case will be formally closed.

In a related decision, the Supreme Court had previously upheld the Bombay High Court’s move to revoke a lookout notice issued against Ms Chakraborty and her family. The apex court criticised the CBI’s petition against this cancellation, labelling it as unwarranted given the high-profile nature of the case.

Showik Chakraborty, responding to the CBI’s conclusions, shared a social media post saying, “Satyamev Jayate” (Truth Prevails), expressing relief over the agency’s final decision.

Rajput, known for his dynamic performances, made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013 and gained widespread recognition for his roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore. His final film, Dil Bechara, released posthumously, was embraced by fans mourning his loss.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.