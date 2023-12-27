Nearly 50 people hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in southern Indian town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An ammonia gas leak from a fertiliser plant in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu sent at least 46 people to the hospital with several others complaining of breathing difficulties and eye irritation.

The state government on Wednesday ordered the private facility – Coromandel International Limited – in Ennore near the coastal city Chennai to remain shut for a week after ammonia gas leaked from its sub-sea pipeline.

Residents living near the manufacturing plant complained of breathing difficulties, nausea and dizziness late on Tuesday night.

As people rushed out of their houses in panic, an inspection team recorded the ammonia level in the ambient air to be 3ppm (2090 microgram/m3, exceeding the permitted 400 microgram/m3 on a 24-hour average) at 3.30am (local time) on Wednesday near the unit’s material gate.

The leak reportedly took place during the pre-cooling process in the pipeline intended to pump liquid ammonia. Coromandel International Limited uses ammonia to manufacture ammonium phosphate potash sulphate [APPS], which is used for the growth of plants.

The locals, including children who complained of feeling sick, were rushed to a hospital while the police requested the rest to return to their houses.

The state pollution control board said the leak was swiftly detected and contained.

“No need to panic. The leak has been stabilised (sic),” police commissioner Vijayakumar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “No more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People are reassured and are back home. Medical and police teams present,” he added.

State health minister, Ma Subramanian told reporters that a medical camp had been set up at a public school in Periyakuppam with lung specialists for people seeking medical attention.

The company said in a statement that an “abnormality” was observed at 11.30pm (local time) in the ammonia unloading sub-sea pipeline near the shore and that the situation was brought to “normalcy in the shortest time”.

State authorities said the ammonia level in the seawater sample was found to be 49 mg/L as against the marine discharge standard of 5 mg/L.

The company said it has halted operations at the Ennore port and cancelled the next shipment.

“It will be brought into operation after rectification of abnormalities to the satisfaction and certification of concerned authorities,” it said, according to The Hindu.

The federal National Green Tribunal on Wednesday said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the gas leak and would open an investigation into the case.

The gas leak triggered a protest, with livid residents demanding a complete shutdown of the fertiliser plant.