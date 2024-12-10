Veteran Indian politician is actually German citizen, court rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A court in south India upheld the decision to revoke a former lawmaker’s citizenship and penalised him for concealing his foreign citizenship.

The Telangana High Court fined Chennamaneni Ramesh Rs 3,000,000 (£27,750) for hiding his German citizenship while serving four terms as a legislator in the state.

The court dismissed Mr Ramesh’s plea challenging the federal government’s cancellation of his Indian citizenship in 2019. It ruled that the home ministry had rightfully revoked his citizenship for concealing his dual nationality and for failing to provide evidence that he had renounced his German citizenship.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy ordered Mr Ramesh to pay Rs 2,500,000 (£23,130) to Adi Srinivas, a sitting legislator of the Congress party, and Rs 500,000 (£4600) to the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Mr Srinivas is a longstanding political adversary of Mr Ramesh in the Vemulawada constituency of Telangana. He has contested many elections against Mr Ramesh since 2009 while challenging his eligibility to run because of his German citizenship.

The judge ruled on Monday that Mr Ramesh, 68, had failed to give proof of relinquishing his German citizenship and frequently travelled to the European country while he was a legislator.

Mr Ramesh, son of a prominent regional politician, has been with multiple parties, including the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

He first applied for Indian citizenship in 2008, but was accused by Mr Srinivas of suppressing his dual citizenship since 2009.

Mr Ramesh repeatedly denied doing so.

“The Centre has long back declared Ramesh a non-Indian citizen. I am glad even the court has today held up the MHA orders,” Mr Srinivas was quoted as saying by ThePrint, referring to the federal home ministry.

“Apart from the fine imposed, there should be some action against him for misleading the system, courts and serving as MLA, for many years, breaking the rules.”

The ruling was a major victory for Mr Srinivas, who contested and lost multiple elections against Mr Ramesh before winning the Vemulawada seat in 2023.

“Ramesh claimed he relinquished German citizenship and that he would become stateless by the MHA order. The facts are the opposite, as presented by the central government,” Mr Srinivas’s counsel Rohit Rao said.

“He retained German citizenship all along, and renewed his passport periodically. He also applied for an OCI card in September 2019, which itself proves he is not an Indian citizen.”

The Overseas Citizen of India card is a long-term visa given to foreign nationals of Indian origin, enabling them to live, work and travel in India without requiring frequent visa renewals.

Mr Ramesh pursued higher education in Germany and did his PhD from Humboldt University in 1987. He reportedly chose to settle in the country after completing his education and, according to The Times of India, became a naturalised citizen in 1993.

He worked, married and raised a family there.

Mr Ramesh was first elected as the legislator from Vemulawada in 2009 on a Telugu Desam Party ticket. He secured re-election in a 2010 byelection as a nominee of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

He continued his winning streak in the 2014 and 2018 state elections, representing the same party.

Mr Srinivas entered the Vemulawada electoral race in 2009 as a Congress candidate but lost to Mr Ramesh by a margin of 1.5 per cent of the votes polled. In 2014, he contested as a BJP candidate and again lost to Mr Ramesh. He ran once more in 2018 but was defeated by Mr Ramesh.

Finally, in 2023, Mr Srinivas triumphed over Bharat Rashtra Samithi Chalimeda Laxmi Narasimha Rao to win the seat.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Ramesh for comment on the High Court’s ruling.