Tragedy unfolded in India’s state of Telangana as an under-construction, private indoor stadium collapsed on 21 November.

At least two people were killed and 10 more injured when the incident occurred during work at the venue in Moinabad village of Ranga Reddy district.

Shankar, an eyewitness and survivor, recounted the sequence of events, stating that after lunch, the contractor instructed them to open the centring.

To their horror, as they proceeded with the task, the building began shaking, ultimately leading to its collapse.

Rescue efforts are under way, and the injured have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.