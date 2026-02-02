Carcasses of dozens of stray dogs found in Indian village spark fear of ‘massacre’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The carcasses of dozens of stray dogs were found in pits dug outside a village in the southern Indian state of Telangana amid concerns over mass killings of canines in the past few months.

The carcasses of at least 100 dogs were recovered on Sunday evening in Abbapur village in Jagtial district of Telangana.

Police said they have confirmed the deaths of at least 500 stray dogs in the state so far, most of them caused by poisoning or lethal injections.

However, activists and charities have said at least 1,000 dogs have been culled so far since late December 2025.

According to reports, the dogs were poisoned after the village administration promised to tackle the stray problem once they secured victory in a local body elections, which were held in Telangana in December 2025.

Telangana police have lodged a formal complaint against village council heads on a complaint filed by Preethi Mudavath of Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), the Indian Express reported.

open image in gallery A stray dog rests near a police barricade in New Delhi on August 12, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The dog killings are continuing despite our petitions to the authorities including chief minister A Revanth Reddy,” Ms Mudavath said.

She said the bodies of the dogs were sent for postmortem after the NGO intervened.

She wrote in the complaint that the carcasses were first discovered inside a pit dug outside the border of the village.

Bodies of hundreds of dogs have been found in two villages in Hanamkonda district, Kamareddy district, and Jagtial district. Some dogs were also found missing in the Yacharam village near Hyderabad.

open image in gallery An Indian school student looks at stray dogs inside a cage on the back of a truck in Bangalore, 05 March 2007 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Telangana state minister, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, previously told The Hindu that the killings were “illegal” and “inhumane”, warning that those responsible would face strict action.

She said the slaying of the stray dogs under the pretext of population control could not be justified under any circumstances.

She added that the government had directed all village councils to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

The mass killing of dogs has triggered outrage across the country amid a wider debate over the future of stray animals in India.

The country’s top court is currently hearing petitions on how to address the presence of community dogs on city streets, including in the capital, Delhi.

Animal lovers on social media are calling it a "massacre" or even "genocide" of strays, tagging officials and demanding intervention.

Telangana state has recorded nearly 122,000 incidents of dog bites in 2024, according to government data. But no rabies-related deaths have been reported in the same year.

open image in gallery A stray dog is pictured at the Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi on August 12, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In August, the Supreme Court ruled that every stray in the capital region – close to one million dogs, according to estimates – should be removed from the streets within eight weeks. The directive followed rising reports of dog bites and rabies cases nationwide, and a media storm over the death of a child allegedly from rabies.

After days of protester, the court was forced to backtrack the controversial order asking for the animals to be immunised and vaccinated before they were released.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in India prohibits the killing or mutilation of any animal, including stray dogs and any other kind of cruelty towards animals. Critics of the law point to it not being tough enough to prevent a large number of incidents of animal cruelty that occur in the country.