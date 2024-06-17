Five killed as goods train hits passenger express in India’s east

At least five people have been killed in India’s eastern state of West Bengal after a goods train collided with a passenger express in Darjeeling district on Monday.
Dozens of others have been injured, local police officials said.
“Five passengers have died, and 20-25 are injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," said Abhishek Roy, additional superintendent of Darjeeling police.
West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the authorities have initiated action on war-footing.
"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district," Ms Banerjee said in a post on X, adding that further details were awaited.
"Doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," she said.
Preliminary photos and videos of the collision showed a pile-up of train compartments with one nearly vertical in the air. Several rescue workers and locals were seen around at the accident site.
More follows
