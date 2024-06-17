Jump to content

Five killed as goods train hits passenger express in India’s east

Dozens of others have been injured, local police officials say

Arpan Rai
Monday 17 June 2024 06:50
Comments
Preliminary photos and videos of the collision showed a pile-up of train compartments in Phansidewa district with one nearly vertical in the air
Preliminary photos and videos of the collision showed a pile-up of train compartments in Phansidewa district with one nearly vertical in the air (RajuBistaBJP/X)

At least five people have been killed in India’s eastern state of West Bengal after a goods train collided with a passenger express in Darjeeling district on Monday.

Dozens of others have been injured, local police officials said.

“Five passengers have died, and 20-25 are injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," said Abhishek Roy, additional superintendent of Darjeeling police.

West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the authorities have initiated action on war-footing.

"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district," Ms Banerjee said in a post on X, adding that further details were awaited.

"Doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," she said.

Preliminary photos and videos of the collision showed a pile-up of train compartments with one nearly vertical in the air. Several rescue workers and locals were seen around at the accident site.

More follows

