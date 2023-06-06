For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India’s deadliest train crash this century was caused by the “deliberate interference” of a “fail-proof” electronic system, according to the country’s railway officials.

As many as 278 people, many of them migrant labourers travelling in relatively cheaper sections, were killed and 1,100 injured in the collision of three trains near Balasore city in Odisha state on 2 June.

The death toll was revised on Tuesday after three more of those who were severely injured succumbed at hospitals. Witnesses and political leaders have questioned the official death toll and raised questions over whether it was kept artificially low given the vast number of those critically injured.

A probe into the traumatic accident was handed to the country’s premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which will examine if the derailment happened from criminal negligence or sabotage.

Top railways officials claim there is clear evidence of deliberate tempering in the electronic signalling system that is otherwise considered “fail-proof”.

A preliminary investigation by India’s railways ministry identified “signal failure” as the root cause of the accident.

Ministry officials conducting the initial probe spoke anonymously to the Times of India and found “deliberate interference” with the interlocking system operated from a cabin at the Bahanaga Bazar station that oversees the stretch.

They claimed there was clear evidence of tampering with the system and are hopeful that the CBI probe will help identify those responsible and their motive.

The electronic interlocking system prevents multiple trains from using or heading towards the same tracks. It was described as “fail-proof”, which means signals on the track will turn red and halt the movement of all the trains on the impacted line.

“So, unless there is deliberate interference in the system, it is not possible that a route that is set for the main line for a train is switched to the loop line,” the official told the newspaper.

The powerful triple collision happened after a high-speed passenger train packed with commuters was wrongly directed to a loop track where a freight train was already stationed.

The passenger train, the Coromandel Express, hit the freight train and derailed before its coaches slammed onto another passenger train in the opposite direction.

The other train, the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, was travelling from Bengaluru to Howrah city near Kolkata when its coaches were hit by the Coromandel Express, leading to scores of fatalities in the carriages of both trains.

Railway workers help to restore services at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, about 200 km (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar in the eastern state of Odisha (AFP via Getty Images)

The accident has sparked questions over the safety of India’s vast railways network – used by more than 22 million people every day – as prime minister Narendra Modi focused on building new high-speed trains for the modernation of the country’s colonial-era railroad network.

Mr Modi faced flak for prioritising the construction of new high-speed trains, known as Vande Bharat, instead of addressing issues within the existing railroad network.

The railways are considered one of the cheapest means of travel across the country for millions of lower-income people.

Four days after the crash, distraught relatives of passengers killed in the accident travelled to Odisha state capital Bhubaneswar where the dead bodies and those injured have been bought.

Around 101 bodies of the 278 dead are yet to be identified, Eastern Central Railways official Rinkesh Ray told ANI.

A victim's family member looks at photographs to identify the body at a business park used as temporary mortuary (AFP via Getty Images)

“About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state,” he said.

The identification of remaining bodies has emerged as a challenge for hospitals with each passing day as overstretched mortuaries of some of the city’s biggest medical centres do not have refrigeration facilities.

Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, health director of Odisha, said authorities are trying to source iced containers to help preserve the bodies.

“Unless they are identified, a post mortem cannot be done,” Mr Mohapatra said, explaining that under state regulations no autopsy can be conducted on an unclaimed body until 96 hours have passed.

Bhubaneswar’s biggest hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has begun the embalming process for the bodies, as the identification of victims is expected to take longer.

There are some cases where multiple families have claimed one body.

Hospital’s large television screens show pictures of unidentified bodies for family members to assist in identifcation (AFP via Getty Images)

More than 12 anatomy and forensic experts from nearby states have been called to begin the process to preserve the bodies for longer, reported the Indian Express.

The hospital’s large television screens are relaying photographs, including graphic images, of those who suffered brutal injuries to help family members identify their loved ones.

A detailed list was made of distinguishing features for each body and relatives have been forced to look at graphic photos to identify their missing loved ones, a senior police official told Reuters.

Family members of the victims have also been forced to take arduous journeys by flights, trains, buses and cars from several states.

The trains had passengers from seven states spanning India – Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a criminal complaint has been filed by the railway police for “death by negligence”.

It does not yet name any suspects, but has been filed under sections of India’s criminal code that deal with causing “grievous hurt” or “endangering life” by negligence.