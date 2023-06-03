Aerial footage captured above the scene of the deadly India train crash shows the extent of the incident that has killed almost 300 people.

Mangled and derailed train carriages are seen strewn across the ground as rescue workers continue to search the site.

Nearly 300 people have died and hundreds more were left injured after two passenger trains crashed into each other in India’s eastern state of Odisha around 7pm yesterday, June 2.

Footage from the scene shows the damaged carriages derailed and laying on their sides both near the tracks and meters away.

This morning, India’s Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “The rescue operation has been completed and restoration work has started.

“We will thoroughly investigate this incident and will ensure such incidents don’t happen in future.”

Keep up to date with The Independent’s live blog here.