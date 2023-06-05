India train crash: Families of victims speak out after collision claims 275 lives

An official investigation into India’s deadliest rail crash in over two decades began on Monday 5 June, after preliminary findings pointed to signal failure as the likely cause for a collision that killed at least 275 people and injured over 1,000 more.

The incident happened last Friday, near the district of Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, and involved two passenger trains and a freight train.

Families of victims have spoken out as they continue to search for their loved ones.

“We have been searching since yesterday, we have not found him yet,” Mukesh Kumar, who is looking for his brother, explained.

“I have looked for him everywhere in hospitals.”