US president Donald Trump has played down the prospect of imposing so-called “secondary tariffs” on buyers of Russian oil after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump had proposed the levies as a new way of pressuring Russia’s war-time economy if it failed to stop its invasion of Ukraine, and they were largely due to impact China and India, by far the two biggest buyers of Russian crude.

Mr Trump earlier this month doubled duties on Indian products to 50 per cent after imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff for buying Russian oil, kicking off from 27 August.

New Delhi was facing the risk of even higher tariffs if Mr Trump’s summit in Alaska failed to end Russia’s war in Ukraine after the US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that “secondary tariffs could go up” if things don’t go well at the meeting.

In recent days, Mr Trump has expressed his anger with India for its refusal to stop buying oil from Russia. He has accused India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by purchasing discounted crude from Moscow.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One ( Getty Images )

China remains the largest market for Russian oil exports. However, raising tariffs on Beijing threatens to break a delicate truce deal between China and the US after it was extended for another 90 days. The truce saw both countries lowering tariffs on each other’s goods after the trade war between the two biggest economies threatened to upend global markets.

On board Air Force One on his way to meet Mr Putin in Alaska, Mr Trump still appeared undecided on whether he would impose secondary tariffs or not, saying they would be “very devastating” for China in particular and suggesting Russia had already “lost an oil client” in India. ““If I have to do it, I'll do it. Maybe I won't have to do it,” he said.

After the nearly three-hour-long meeting with Mr Putin, Mr Trump hailed the Alaska summit as a “great and very successful day” although “we didn’t get there” on agreeing an immediate ceasefire. He instead endorsed Russia’s longstanding position – that Kyiv and Moscow would need to agree a full peace deal while fighting continued in the background.

And in a post-summit interview with Hannity, Mr Trump said he would hold off on imposing secondary tariffs on China for buying Russian oil after making progress with Mr Putin. He did not mention India directly.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter from first lady Melania Trump about missing children, according to White House officials ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

"Because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that now," Mr Trump said of the tariffs. "I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now."

India has previously said that it needs Russian oil to meet the energy needs of its fast-growing economy. The country has been sourcing nearly a third of its oil from Russia since the Ukraine war began in early 2022 and Moscow started offering it at a discounted rate.

New Delhi has decried the double standards of the US sanctioning its oil purchases while continuing to buy Russian uranium hexafluoride, palladium and fertiliser.

Narendra Modi’s government called the US tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and vowed to "take all actions necessary to protect its national interests”.