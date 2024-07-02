Jump to content

At least 27 people killed in stampede during religious event in India

Three children are among the dead, according to reports

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 02 July 2024 12:36
(The Independent)

At least 27 people have reportedly been killed in a stampede at a religious event in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in India on Tuesday.

Three children were among the dead, NDTV reported.

The stampede took place during a “satsang” (prayer meeting) in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Visuals on local television channels from the community health centre showed several bodies being brought in, surrounded by grieving relatives.

“We have received 27 bodies, of which 25 are female and two are male. Some injured have also been taken to hospitals. We have heard that there was a stampede during a ‘satsang’ but don’t have too many more details,” Umesh Kumar Tripathi, chief medical officer of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, said.

More follows

