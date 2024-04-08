US tourist visiting Taj Mahal molested by tourist guide

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A US national who was travelling in India was allegedly molested by a tourist guide during a photography session at the Taj Mahal, police said.

The tourist guide, identified as Manmohan Arya, 54, has been arrested by police in Agra and charged with molestation, police told The Independent.

The American couple in their 50s was visiting the Taj Mahal, the iconic 17th century historical marvel, at Agra city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday when the guide approached the couple to offer his services.

He was clicking their photographs near the central tank area when he allegedly tried to kiss the woman, an official at the Taj Mahal tourist police station told The Independent.

The couple confronted the guide and reported the incident to the security personnel posted at the monument. The guide was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The couple arrived to see the famous white marble architectural masterpiece from national capital Delhi. The accused would be presented in court on Monday.

The guide has been remanded to judicial custody and a complaint has been registered, the assistant commissioner of police in charge of Taj Mahal’s security, Syed Arib Ahmed, said, according to India Today.

The Unesco world heritage site, known as the symbol of eternal love, was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a testament to his grief, following the death of his favourite wife Mumtaz Mahal.

In this photograph taken on October 29, 2022, tourists visit the Taj Mahal in Agra ( AFP via Getty Images )

The monument has been visited by top world leaders and personalities over the years, including Diana, the Princess of Wales, former US president Donald Trump, and others.

The incident happened on the same day as a police officer purportedly thrashed a man for attempting to shoot a video reel within the monument premises where filming is prohibited. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The man who was visiting the monument got into a heated argument with the security officer who allegedly confiscated his phone. The security officer is seen in the video pushing the tourist to the ground. The security officer said that the man used physical violence. The incident is under investigation.