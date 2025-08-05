Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More than 50 people missing after flash floods wash away Himalayan village in India

Floodwaters destroy homes and road in Uttarakhand

Namita Singh
Tuesday 05 August 2025 10:57 BST
Comments
Related: Heavy rain triggers flooding in Punjab

More than 50 people were missing after flash floods washed away a village in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Footage aired by local broadcaster NDTV showed floodwaters rushing down a mountainside in Uttarkashi district before crashing into a hamlet in the foothills, tearing through houses and destroying a road.

The Uttarakhand police said rising water levels in the Harshil area of Uttarkashi posed a serious threat, warning residents via social media to stay away from rivers.

Uttarakhand, home to numerous Hindu pilgrimage sites in the Indian Himalayas, has seen a sharp rise in flash floods and landslides in recent years. Some environmental experts attribute this trend to the accelerating effects of climate change.

More follows

