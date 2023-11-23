People watch rescue operations at the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed trapping 41 workers in Silkyara in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, Wednesday, 22 November 2023 (AP)

The operation to free 41 Indian tunnel workers has entered the final stage, officials say, with rescuers just a few metres away from the trapped men.

Ambulances are on standby and disaster response teams have entered the tunnel entrance equipped with stretchers and other tools to carry the workers to safety.

The men have been trapped in the tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand state for 11 days since a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed during a landslide on 12 November.

Girish Singh Rawat, a member of the rescue team, was quoted by the Hindustan Times early today as saying that the workers could be out within one to two hours.

“The rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in one to two hours... a pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers... the steel pieces that were stuck in the debris were cut and removed,” Mr Rawat said.