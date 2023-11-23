India tunnel rescue – live: Drill just metres away from trapped workers as operation enters final stages
Families have faced an anxious wait through the night with ambulances on standby
The operation to free 41 Indian tunnel workers has entered the final stage, officials say, with rescuers just a few metres away from the trapped men.
Ambulances are on standby and disaster response teams have entered the tunnel entrance equipped with stretchers and other tools to carry the workers to safety.
The men have been trapped in the tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand state for 11 days since a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed during a landslide on 12 November.
Girish Singh Rawat, a member of the rescue team, was quoted by the Hindustan Times early today as saying that the workers could be out within one to two hours.
“The rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in one to two hours... a pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers... the steel pieces that were stuck in the debris were cut and removed,” Mr Rawat said.
Several family members of the trapped men have been outside the tunnel this morning waiting with bated breath for their loved ones to be pulled out to safety.
Inderjeet, a brother of one of the trapped workers, told the Indian Express: “It will be Diwali for us if he comes out today.”
Good morning and welcome to Independent’s live coverage of the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation.
