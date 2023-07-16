For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 51-year-old woman was arrested in Japan for allegedly making 2,761 false emergency calls over a period of nearly three years.

Hiroko Hatagami, an unemployed woman from Matsudo in Japan’s Chiba prefecture, located east of the capital Tokyo, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of obstructing the operations of a local fire department.

The Chiba Prefectural Police alleged that the woman made emergency calls repeatedly from her mobile phone and other means for the past two years and nine months. The calls were reportedly made both from her home and other locations in her neighbourhood.

The suspect admitted to making the calls because she was "lonely and wanted someone to listen to me and give me attention," The Mainichi reported.

Between August 2020 and May 2023, she repeatedly made calls asking the Matsudo fire department to dispatch ambulances while complaining about stomach ache, drug overdose and aching legs, among other symptoms.

When the ambulances arrived, she reportedly refused to be taken to the hospital, claiming: “I don’t want to take an ambulance... I didn’t make the call.”

Despite receiving warnings from the fire department and the police, the woman continued to make emergency calls.

Eventually, the fire department filed a complaint with the police on 20 June, which led to her arrest.

Nearly 1.5 million people are estimated to be suffering from loneliness in Japan, which took a worse turn during the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced nations to confine people within their houses.

A survey conducted by Japan's children and families agency in November found that roughly 2 per cent of the respondents aged 15 to 64 identified as hikikomori (shut-ins).

In February 2021, Japan appointed Tetsushi Sakamoto as the minister of loneliness in an effort to deal with the ongoing epidemic and social seclusion.

"Women are suffering from isolation more (than men are), and the number of suicides is on a rising trend," then prime minister Yoshihide Suga told Mr Sakamoto while announcing the new role.

"I hope you will identify problems and promote policy measures comprehensively," Mr Suga said, according to Japan Times.

In 2013, a 44-year-old woman was arrested for calling the Japanese police more than 15,000 times over a six-month period.

Authorities visited the woman’s home nearly 60 times before arresting her.