China launches missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, says minister

China has launched five ballistic missiles into the waters that Japan considers to be its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Japanese defence minister says, adding that this is the first time such an incident has ever taken place.

Nobuo Kishi said Japan had lodged a protest via diplomatic routes.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is due to travel to Japan after visiting Taiwan and South Korea.

It was her trip to Taiwan that infurated China and led Beijing to launch military exercises aroundTaiwan, in what could be the biggest of their kind since the mid-1990s.

The five missiles that landed in Japanese territory were from those exercises, the Japan Times said.

“This is a grave issue that concerns our country’s national security and people’s safety,” Kishi told a hastily organised news conference.

China’s exercises, due to run until Sunday, included live-firing waters to the north, south and east of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

The operation echoes the last major Chinese military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan’s leaders and voters, in 1995 and 1996.

The Japanese zone stretches 200 nautical miles from the outer limits of the country’s territorial seas. North Korean missiles have fallen within a different part of Japan’s EEZ in the past, including several in a flurry of launches earlier this year.

Hours earlier, China said a planned meeting between its foreign minister and Japan’s had been cancelled due to China’s displeasure with a G7 statement urging Beijing to resolve Taiwan tensions peacefully.

