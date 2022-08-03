Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her highly controversial visit to Taiwan on Wednesday amid criticism from China.

She had earlier said that she and other members of Congress were visiting Taiwan to “show they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island”.+

Ms Pelosi is the first highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit Taiwan despite strong warnings from China. In fact, China had openly criticised her visit with Chinese state-owned media calling the trip an “opening salvo of war”.

An editorial in Global Times said that “the stage was set for war and the speaker’s visit may have lit the fuse.”

During the last leg of her visit, Ms Pelosi also met with Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday before she left.

In a meeting with the president in Taipei, Ms Tsai thanked the US House Speaker for her support of democratic values and said she was committed to working with the US over security in the Taiwan straits and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

“Speaker Pelosi is truly one of Taiwan’s most devoted friends,” Ms Tsai said during a ceremony to confer Ms Pelosi with a medal, the highest civilian award called the “Order of Propitious Clouds with special Grand Cordon.”

The president added: “We are truly grateful to you for making this visit to Taiwan to showcase the US Congress’s staunch support for Taiwan.”

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have also summoned the American envoy in Beijing to lodge a stern complaint and warned that Washington will “pay a price” for its “mistakes”.

Ms Pelosi wrote on her Twitter: “Our Congressional delegation had the great privilege of meeting with the Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-chang here in Taipei. We reiterated our ironclad support for Taiwan’s democracy, including on matters of security & stability, economic growth and governance.”

She also said: “Make no mistake: America remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Taiwan – now & for decades to come.”

Before Ms Pelosi touched down in Taipei, China had issued a stern statement and said that Beijing opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments and announced multiple military exercises around the island, parts of which will enter Taiwanese waters, Reuters reported.

However, Taiwan senior officials said that these “planned actions” violated the island’s sovereignty.“Such an act equals to sealing off Taiwan by air and sea, such an act covers our country’s territory and territorial waters, and severely violates our country’s territorial sovereignty,” Captain Jian-chang Yu had said at a briefing by the National Defense Ministry.