Taiwan says Chinese live-fire drills amount to ‘blockade’ in response to Pelosi visit

Taiwan has said that Chinese military drills in waters around the island nation amounts to a “blockade”, adding that it is exploring alternative routes to avoid those areas.

After US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on Tuesday despite continued threats of serious consequences from Beijing, the Chinese military announced four days of military exercises with artillery fire in waters around Taiwan.

The drills, which began on Tuesday night after Ms Pelosi landed on the island, featured J-20 stealth fighter jets and test firing of conventional missiles, according to the state-run Global Times.

The drills may result in delays or disrupt shipping to and from the island, one of the biggest global traders.

In retaliation to Ms Pelosi’s visit, China also blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan.

It has, however, avoided disrupting the flow of chips and other industrial components. Such a move would disrupt one of the world’s most important technology and manufacturing relationships.

Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is the highest-level trip by a US official in 25 years. Beijing had warned the United States that it was “playing with fire” if it allowed the speaker’s visit to take place, and even Joe Biden had cautioned against it.

On Wednesday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said in a statement that Chinese drills in waters around the island nation amounted to a blockade of its air and sea space.

According to its official Central News Agency, Taiwan is also holding negotiations with neighbouring Philippines to find alternative aviation routes.

Transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai said there was no need for Taiwan, a global chip manufacturing hub, to find alternative sea transport because its ships can avoid Chinese drill zones.

China, meanwhile, has claimed that its drills around Taiwan didn’t cause any navigation issues.

Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said the country’s military actions were legitimate and meant as a deterrent to Taiwan.

Tensions remain high on the sensitive Taiwan Strait after Ms Pelosi’s visit.

On Tuesday, Chinese warships and aircraft moved close to the median of Taiwan Strait ahead of Ms Pelosi’s visit to the island nation. Both China and Taiwan usually stay away from this point.

Taiwan, a self-governing democracy of approximately 23 million off the coast of China, has become a flashpoint in the growing geopolitical struggle between Washington and Beijing.

Taiwan has its own democratic political system, constitution, and military, and many Taiwanese consider the island to be a separate nation to China. But Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province that will eventually come under its control — by force if necessary.

The US has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognises Beijing under the one-China policy. But the US is an ally of Taiwan, and has been ambiguous about how it would respond to a military attack by China to capture the island.

Additional reporting by agencies