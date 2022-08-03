✕ Close As Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan

Tensions are high across the region as the plane carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Ms Pelosi was offered rare praise from GOP lawmakers for visiting in defiance of Chinese warnings.

Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, while the foreign ministry condemned the trip as “playing with fire” and confirmed they will hold live fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.

Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of her Asia tour, and the US military plane carrying the House Speaker and the Congressional delegation left that country and landed in Taipei at Taiwan Songshan Airport just before 11pm local time.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post published an op-ed by Ms Pelosi, where the speaker describes the visit as being “an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom”.

Ms Pelosi left the US on Sunday and began her visit in Singapore. Her office has said she will also travel to South Korea and Japan.

The visit to Taiwan is the most senior by a US politician since then-House speaker Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.