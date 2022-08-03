Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: GOP offers rare praise of Speaker as China lashes out
China has strongly condemned first visit by a US House speaker since 1997, and even the White House has warned it might not be a good idea
As Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
Tensions are high across the region as the plane carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Ms Pelosi was offered rare praise from GOP lawmakers for visiting in defiance of Chinese warnings.
Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, while the foreign ministry condemned the trip as “playing with fire” and confirmed they will hold live fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.
Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of her Asia tour, and the US military plane carrying the House Speaker and the Congressional delegation left that country and landed in Taipei at Taiwan Songshan Airport just before 11pm local time.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post published an op-ed by Ms Pelosi, where the speaker describes the visit as being “an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom”.
Ms Pelosi left the US on Sunday and began her visit in Singapore. Her office has said she will also travel to South Korea and Japan.
The visit to Taiwan is the most senior by a US politician since then-House speaker Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.
ICMYI: Why even Republicans are supporting Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for a controversial visit on Tuesday. While she was greeted by dignitaries and crowds of waiting onlookers in Taipei, her visit has prompted both praise and controversy in the US, China, and beyond.
Perhaps most unexpectedly, a group of 26 Senate Republicans have voiced their support for the House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan, despite China’s warnings that the trip would prompt “disastrous consequences.”
“For decades, members of the United States Congress, including previous Speakers of the House, have traveled to Taiwan,” the Senators said in a statement of support. “This travel is consistent with the United States’ One China policy to which we are committed. We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act.”
Catch up on the politics surrounding the House Speaker’s trip to Taiwan.
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.
More context in this explainer.
Taiwan says several Chinese jets flew close to island after Pelosi's arrival
Taiwan officials said that 21 Chinese military aircraft entered its air defence zone on Tuesday, 2 August, as Nancy Pelosi arrived on an historic visit.
The House of Representatives Speaker’s trip is the first visit by a US speaker to the country since 1997.
Ms Pelosi has been a vocal critic of Chinese leadership and previously said it is “important for us to show support for Taiwan”.
“21 PLA aircraft entered Taiwan’s southwest [Air Defence Identification Zone] on August 2, 2022,” Taiwan’s defence ministry said.
Here’s our report on the encounter.
US plans to block Chinese access to chip design software
The US is planning to prevent Chinese access to special software for designing semiconductors that go into hyper-advanced AI chips.
It’s the latest attempt by America to prop up its own advanced computing industries and prevent China from gaining an edge in emerging technologies like AI.
The Biden administration has spent months considering the policy, which is now under review by the Office of Management and Budget, Protocol reports.
Congress is working on legislation to make the US semiconductor more competitive, as Eric Garcia reports.
Senate passes computer chips bill to be more competitive with China
The legislation passed on a bipartisan basis
Nancy Pelosi’s other big trip that angered China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been a longtime critic of China’s record on human rights and political freedoms.
In 1991, she memorably unfurled a pro-democracy banner in Tiananmen Square shortly after the student massacre.
Here’s some of our past coverage on the California representative’s stance on China.
Pelosi to Taiwan would be career capstone, despite warnings
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a political career being tough on China
US House Speaker Pelosi visits China; protesters seek help
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, long a fierce critic of Beijing, toured China's financial capital on Monday on a visit focused on environmental issues rather than human rights, though her presence emboldened protesters.
Unverified videos show Chinese military moving tanks to coastal province
China has been making a show of military force amid a visit to Taiwan from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, including live fire exercises off the island’s coast.
According to unverified videos circulating on Chinese social media, the Chinese military has also been moving scores of tanks into the coastal Fujian province.
China suspends imports of Taiwanese sweets amid Pelosi visit
China has been amping up the pressure on Taiwan and by proxy the US as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the contested island nation.
In addition to brash displays of military hardware, China has also temporarily suspended imports from a number of Taiwanese food factories amid the overseas visit.
The policy will hit companies making sweets, biscuits, and pastries, the South China Morning Post reports.
Why did Pelosi go to Taiwan? To ‘stick it to China’
Nancy Pelosi has explained herself plenty when it comes to why she’s visiting Taiwan.
In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, she said the “visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom”.
Those close to the House Speaker say there’s another purpose as well.
“She wants to stick it to China,” an unnamed source familiar with her thinking told Puck.
What is the One China policy?
When Donald Trump took a call from Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-Wen, he became the first president or president-elect in 40 years to speak to the island’s leader.
The call plunged the superpowers into a diplomatic incident over a key foundation of US-China relations: American support for the “One China” policy.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed the first of three ‘joint communiques’ laying out the US’ official stance on Taiwan. It read: “Taiwan is a part of China. The United States does not challenge that position.”
Here’s what else you need to know about the policies that form the foundation of US-China-Taiwan relations.
Republican senator says ‘Speaker Pelosi was right'
Senate Republicans have offered their unexpected support to Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, and even they’re surprised that’s how things have turned out.
“I’m about to use four words in a row that I haven’t used in this way before and those four words are ‘Speaker Pelosi was right’ when she decided to include Taiwan on her visit to Asia,” Missouri senator Roy Blunt said in a press conference on Tuesday.
Watch his full remarks below.
