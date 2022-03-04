Fukushima nuclear disaster victims win $12m in damages
This is the first ruling of its kind in Japan
Japan’s Supreme Court on Friday has ruled that victims of the Fukushima disaster should be paid compensation for the tragedy.
In a first decision of its kind, the court said that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) should should pay 1.4 billion yen ($12m or about £9.1m) in damages to about 3,700 residents whose lives were upended by the nuclear disaster in 2011.
The damages cover three of more than 30 class-action lawsuits filed against the company.
The compensation will average to about 380,000 yen ($3,290) per plaintiff, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The nuclear disaster affected tens of thousands of people when a powerful earthquake in northeast Japan triggered a tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, which sparked a nuclear meltdown on 11 March 2011.
