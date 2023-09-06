Man charged over attempt to assassinate Japanese prime minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man accused of an assassination attempt against Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida has been charged with attempted murder.

Ryuji Kimura, 24, is suspected of hurling a homemade pipe bomb towards Mr Kishida during a campaign event in April in western Japan.

Mr Kishida was unhurt, but two others sustained minor injuries.

Following a three-month psychiatric assessment of the suspect, prosecutors concluded that he is mentally capable of standing trial, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said.

A psychiatric evaluation began in late May to determine whether Mr Kimura could take criminal responsibility.

He was arrested at the scene of the 15 April attack in the fishing port of Saikazaki in the western prefecture of Wakayama.

Local police believe the suspect had the intention of causing harm to the prime minister and others.

Local media said officials reached this conclusion based on their analysis of the explosive device he employed, which showed that it was highly lethal.

The suspect reportedly wanted to become a politician. Media reports and social media posts that appeared to be authored by him suggest he believed that he was unfairly barred from running for an election to Japan’s Upper House.

It was earlier reported that he had previously sued the Japanese government.

He had a history of seeking damages from the government. Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported that Mr Kimura filed a lawsuit in the Kobe district court last June and claimed he could not run for the election held on 10 July last year due to his age and inability to prepare a three-million yen (£18,000) deposit.

The report said the 24-year-old had sought 100,000 yen (approximately £600) in damages for his mental anguish.

Mr Kimura claimed the election law violates the constitution, which stipulates equality under the law among other provisions.

The country’s former PM Shinzo Abe, Mr Kishida’s predecessor and Japan’s longest-serving leader, was assassinated in July last in the Japanese city of Nara.

The suspect behind the assassination was identified by authorities as Tetsuya Yamagami.