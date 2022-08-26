Jump to content
Shinzo Abe assassination suspect says mother’s religion left him destitute, neglected and angry

‘Though I feel bitter, Abe is not my true enemy’

Arpan Rai
Friday 26 August 2022 16:48
Shinzo Abe: People queue to pay respects before private funeral

The suspect behind former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe’s assasination claimed he suffered major financial setbacks to the point of bankruptcy because his mother donationed huge sums to the controversial Unification Church.

Tetsuya Yamagami, presently in detention for his mental evaluation, has said in a letter and tweets believed to be made by him, that his mother made donations worth thousands of dollars to the institution during his teenage years — an experience that completely jeopardised his entire life.

“After my mother joined the church (in the 1990s), my entire teenage years were gone, with some 100 million yen [£617,400] wasted,” Mr Yamagami wrote in a typed letter.

