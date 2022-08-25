Japan’s national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over fatal shooting of Abe
Resignation comes after police report confirms loopholes in Abe’s protection
Japan’s top police official has said he will tender his resignation taking responsibility for the security failure which led to the fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe last month.
Itaru Nakamura, the national police agency chief of Japan, made the announcement following the release of a report from the agency which outlined the failures in preventing the attack on 8 July.
Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech in Nara in western Japan.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies