Japan’s top police official has said he will tender his resignation taking responsibility for the security failure which led to the fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe last month.

Itaru Nakamura, the national police agency chief of Japan, made the announcement following the release of a report from the agency which outlined the failures in preventing the attack on 8 July.

Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech in Nara in western Japan.