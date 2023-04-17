For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bodyguard has been praised for his acts of bravery during a suspected pipe bomb attack on the Japanese prime minister at the weekend.

Footage filmed by a member of the public shows the bodyguard reacting first to kick away a metal object as it lands near Fumio Kishida. The bodyguard then puts himself between the prime minister and the device and covers him with a collapsible, handheld ballistic shield.

The bomb went off moments later with a loud explosion, filling the air with white smoke. Mr Kishida was evacuated unharmed.

The incident sent crowds running and screaming at Mr Kishida’s speech in Wakayama, western Japan on Saturday.

It came just nine months after the assassination of Mr Kishida’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, in July last year. Abe was shot and killed by a lone assailant with a homemade gun while the former prime minister was delivering a speech at a campaign event.

Police recovered two pipe-shaped objects with conducting wires from the scene on Saturday, one of which was unexploded. Only one person was hurt by the other device, which didn’t fully explode – a police officer, whose arm was cut by flying fragments of the bomb.

Officers are working on the possibility that both were homemade pipe bombs, and still investigating whether the devices were intended to be lethal, the Japan Times quoted investigators as saying.

Saturday’s attack took place at the Saikazaki fishing harbour in Wakayama prefecture just as Mr Kishida had started to deliver his speech after touring the harbour.

The speech was scheduled for 11.40am (local time), according to Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Several police officers appeared to pin a man to the ground before removing him from the scene. The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Kimura Ryuji, a resident of Kawanishi city in Hyogo prefecture.

He is under arrest for suspicion of forcible obstruction of business, NHK reported. Police sent a special counter-explosives team to the suspect’s home to search for evidence of bomb-making.

A cylinder-shaped object believed to have been thrown during Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s campaign (JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman on the scene told the broadcaster that she saw an object flying overhead and she "ran frantically, and then, 10 or so seconds later we heard a really loud noise. It made my daughter cry."

Authorities reportedly suspect that two cylindrical objects were thrown at the spot, one of which exploded and the other was seized by officers.

A man present at the event said “when we all stopped in front of the podium, someone started saying ‘culprit!’ or something, or ‘an explosive was thrown,’ so everyone started dispersing fast.”

“And then, about 10 seconds after the culprit was captured, there was a blast,” he said.

A fisherman, who was watching the prime minister’s event, leapt on the suspect and pinned him down just after the bomb flew overhead and landed near Mr Kishida.

“I never thought a crime like this would happen in my hometown, which is a rather small fishing area,” fisherman Tsutomu Konishi said on Sunday. “I’m still shocked and stunned.”

Mr Konishi was among those questioning the lack of security measures around Mr Kishida’s visit.

“At a time when Japan’s serving prime minister was visiting, perhaps we may have needed a metal detector,” he told the Associated Press.

Mr Kishida has promised to tighten security around the Group of Seven (G7) dignitaries visiting his country, beginning with beefed-up security for climate ministers gathering in Sapporo.

“My security has become even heavier this morning. It’s so tight I think it is going to be difficult to go out into the city,” Japan’s environment minister, Akihiro Nishimura, said at the hotel in the northern Japanese city where he was hosting his G7 counterparts.