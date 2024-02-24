Tokyo’s Hello Kitty theme park closes after e-mail threat about ‘hazardous object’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Hello Kitty theme park in Japan was shut down temporarily on Saturday after it received a threat about a hazardous object on email.

"We will be temporarily closed today as we are unable to adequately ensure the safety of our customers, performers, and on-site staff at this time," the Sanrio Puroland park in Tokyo said on its website.

Sanrio Puroland in Tama informed the police around 9am local time, about the mail warning about “hazardous” objects in the premises of the park. However, police did not find any suspicious objects, public broadcaster NHK reported, without citing any source for its information.

Hello Kitty, created by Sanrio Co and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is one of Japan’s best known cartoon characters. The mouthless cat-like figure, used to market everything from plush toys to aircraft, has been deployed by Japan’s government to promote tourism and as an “ambassador of cute”.

While the character was created in 1974, the first item – a vinyl coin purse – was introduced in 1975. Though originally, Hello Kitty targetted only pre-teenage girls, but beginning in the 1990s, the brand found commercial success among teenagers and adults as well.

The indoor theme park featuring Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters opened in 1990.

Additional reporting by agencies