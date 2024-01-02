For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire has broken out on a Japan Airlines aircraft as it came in to land at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, with TV footage showing flames coming from the plane’s engine and some windows.

Authorities said the large fire was likely caused by a collision between the Japan Airlines plane and a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft.

A Japan Airlines spokesperson said flight JAL 516 was carrying 367 passengers from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido to Haneda when the incident occurred on landing. There were 12 crew members on board.

All passengers and crew on board the passenger flight are believed to have been safely evacuated, public broadcaster NHK said.

“We are currently assessing the extent of the damage,” the airline said, according to NHK.

However, five out of six Japan Coast Guard crew members on the aircraft that collided with the Japan Airlines aircraft are currently missing, according to TBS Television. The sixth member of Coast Guard personnel was reported to have escaped the crash.

The Japan Coast Guard said they are looking into the possibility of a crash involving one of its planes and the Japan Airlines aircraft.

Tokyo fire department also said that the fire is believed to have been caused by a collision between the passenger aircraft and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo (REUTERS)

TV footage from Japan’s public broadcaster showed a huge blaze engulfing the rear of the plane at the airport and the runway also appeared to have ignited.

Other videos showed firefighters battling to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire, and whether anyone was injured, was unclear.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has launched an investigation into the incident.

All passengers were safely evacuated (Sky News)

The plane took off from Sapporo in Hokkaido at 4pm local time and was supposed to land in Tokyo at 5.40pm.

It comes as authorities in Japan were racing against time after a massive 7.6 earthquake and later a series of tremors caused widespread damage and devastation. At least 48 people have died.

Additional flights were supposed to operate from Haneda after Noto airport was shut down in the aftermath of the earthquake.

More follows