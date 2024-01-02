Footage from inside burning Japan Airlines plane shows moment aircraft catches fire

Terrifying footage filmed by a Japan Airlines passenger inside a burning plane shows the aircraft on fire after landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, 2 January.

All 379 passengers and crew had been safely evacuated from flight number 516 which collided with a coast guard plane.

Japan's Coast Guard said the incident involved one of its planes heading to Niigata airport to deliver aid to those caught up in a deadly earthquake that struck on New Year's Day.

Five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft were unaccounted for, while the captain escaped, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.