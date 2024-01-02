Japan plane fire – live: Japan Airlines flight bursts into flames at Tokyo airport as passengers evacuated
Plane is believed to have been hit by another aircraft
A Japan Airlines plane with over 360 passengers on board burst into flames as it landed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday. All the passengers were safely evacuated, reported NHK TV.
TV footage showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the left side of the jet as it came down onto the runway at Haneda airport.
The area around the wing then caught fire. Later footage shows the plane at a standstill with emergency slides opening and people running out as firefighters attempt to douse the flames.
The flames had spread to much of the plane. The plane, reported to be flight number JAL 516, had taken off from Hokkaido in Japan.
NHK quoted Japan Airlines as saying it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane. Japan‘s Coast Guard said it was investigating the incident, while a TV channel reported that some personnel from the Coast Guard plane were unaccounted for.
All passengers safely evacuated
All passengers and crew on board are believed to have been safely evacuated, public broadcaster NHK said.
Flight number 516 was carrying around 367 passengers from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido to Haneda when the incident occurred on landing. There were 12 crew members on board.
In video: Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames on Tokyo's Haneda airport runway
Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport
A plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, with news reports saying it hit another aircraft after landing.Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway.
The area around the wing then caught fire.
Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.
My colleague Shweta Sharma has more:
Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames upon landing at Tokyo airport
Japan Airlines plane carrying 379 passengers and crew at time of incident
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for Tuesday, 2 January 2024, where we provide the latest update on a Japan Airlines plane fire.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies