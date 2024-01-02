✕ Close Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames on Tokyo's Haneda airport runway

A Japan Airlines plane with over 360 passengers on board burst into flames as it landed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday. All the passengers were safely evacuated, reported NHK TV.

TV footage showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the left side of the jet as it came down onto the runway at Haneda airport.

The area around the wing then caught fire. Later footage shows the plane at a standstill with emergency slides opening and people running out as firefighters attempt to douse the flames.

The flames had spread to much of the plane. The plane, reported to be flight number JAL 516, had taken off from Hokkaido in Japan.

NHK quoted Japan Airlines as saying it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane. Japan‘s Coast Guard said it was investigating the incident, while a TV channel reported that some personnel from the Coast Guard plane were unaccounted for.