Watch: Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames on Tokyo’s Haneda airport runway

A fire engulfed a Japan Airlines plane as it landed on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, 2 January.

Footage showed a blaze erupting from the windows of the aircraft.

Flight number 516 was carrying around 300 passengers from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido to Haneda when the incident occurred on landing, a Japan Airlines spokesperson said.

Japan's Coast Guard said it was looking into the possibility that its plane crashed with the Japan Airlines flight in Haneda airport.

All runways at the airport were closed, a Haneda airport spokesperson said.