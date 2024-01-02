Drone footage shows devastating aftermath of deadly Japan earthquakes

Aerial footage captured in Japan shows widespread devastation in Ishikawa prefecture after a series of strong earthquakes on New Year’s Day.

Aftershocks shook the region and nearby areas a day after the magnitude 7.6 temblor.

Smoke and flames were seen rising from buildings in Wajima on Tuesday, footage from broadcaster NTV showed.

The death toll from the quake, which sent one-metre-high tsunami waves crashing onto the western coast, has reached at least 30 according to officials in Ishikawa prefecture.