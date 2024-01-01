Huge fire breaks out in Japan as rescuers search for earthquake victims under rubble

A huge fire has broken out in Japan following a devastating earthquake on New Year’s Day.

According to reports, a fire broke out in Wajima after buildings collapsed following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Monday, 1 January.

Two people have been killed after the country was hit by a series of strong earthquakes, prompting the country to issue tsunami alerts along the coast.

Emergency services have rushed to rescue people trapped under rubble, with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, saying that “many” buildings had collapsed.