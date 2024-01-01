Terrifying moment Japan earthquake leaves car passengers petrified

Watch the moment terrified car passengers pulled over as a series of strong earthquakes hit Japan on 1 January 2024, one of which was recorded at a magnitude of 7.5.

“Our phones made a scary siren noise then we saw the notification and stopped driving and the shaking was crazy” the car passenger told The Independent.

In the aftermath, authorities issued significant tsunami warnings for the west coast of the country, the epicenter of the seismic activity.

The impact resulted in four fatalities, and 97,000 people across nine prefectures on the western coast of Honshu, Japan’s main island, have been instructed to evacuate.