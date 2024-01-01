For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Japan has issued a major tsunami warning for its northern coastal regions after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the Ishikawa province on Monday.

The tsunami warning has been issued for the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

People living in coastal areas have been urged to quickly evacuate as waves of up to 5 metres are expected to slam the shoreline, public broadcaster NHK said.

The earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day was felt by residents across Tokyo and in the Kanto area.

