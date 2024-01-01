Japan says 5-metre tsunami expected after 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Ishikawa
People urged to evacuate quickly as tsunami up to 5-metres tall expected to northern shores
Japan has issued a major tsunami warning for its northern coastal regions after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the Ishikawa province on Monday.
The tsunami warning has been issued for the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
People living in coastal areas have been urged to quickly evacuate as waves of up to 5 metres are expected to slam the shoreline, public broadcaster NHK said.
The earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day was felt by residents across Tokyo and in the Kanto area.
More follows
