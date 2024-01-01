Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1704096689

Japan earthquake – live: Major tsunami warning issued after powerful tremors hit Ishikawa

South Korea also issues warnings for rise in sea level

Namita Singh
Monday 01 January 2024 08:11
Comments
<p>A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, 1 January2024</p>

A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, 1 January2024

(AP)

Japan issued tsunami alerts on Monday after the country was hit by a series of strong earthquakes, one of which was recorded at a magnitude of 7.5.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quakes hit Ishikawa and nearby north-central prefectures, prompting the authorities to issue major tsunami warnings in the area and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 16.5ft (5m) and urged people to flee to high land or the tops of nearby buildings as quickly as possible.

Kansai Electric said it was monitoring a nuclear plant in the quake area but that it did not yet see any signs of abnormalities.

South Korea’s meteorological agency also issued a warning saying the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after the Japanese earthquake.

1704096304

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for 1 January 2024, where we provide the latest on the tsunami warning issued in Japan after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

Namita Singh1 January 2024 08:05

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in