A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, 1 January2024 (AP)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Japan issued tsunami alerts on Monday after the country was hit by a series of strong earthquakes, one of which was recorded at a magnitude of 7.5.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quakes hit Ishikawa and nearby north-central prefectures, prompting the authorities to issue major tsunami warnings in the area and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 16.5ft (5m) and urged people to flee to high land or the tops of nearby buildings as quickly as possible.

Kansai Electric said it was monitoring a nuclear plant in the quake area but that it did not yet see any signs of abnormalities.

South Korea’s meteorological agency also issued a warning saying the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after the Japanese earthquake.