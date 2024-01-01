Japan earthquake – live: Major tsunami warning issued after powerful tremors hit Ishikawa
South Korea also issues warnings for rise in sea level
Japan issued tsunami alerts on Monday after the country was hit by a series of strong earthquakes, one of which was recorded at a magnitude of 7.5.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quakes hit Ishikawa and nearby north-central prefectures, prompting the authorities to issue major tsunami warnings in the area and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 16.5ft (5m) and urged people to flee to high land or the tops of nearby buildings as quickly as possible.
Kansai Electric said it was monitoring a nuclear plant in the quake area but that it did not yet see any signs of abnormalities.
South Korea’s meteorological agency also issued a warning saying the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after the Japanese earthquake.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for 1 January 2024, where we provide the latest on the tsunami warning issued in Japan after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake.
