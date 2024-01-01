Watch moment powerful earthquake hits Japan as Tsunami warning issued

This is the moment a powerful earthquake struck the central region of Japan on Monday (1 January).

Footage captured by Japanese broadcaster NHK shows the moment the 7.5 earthquake struck the Ishikawa province on New Year’s Day.

Japan has since issued a major tsunami warning for its northern coastal regions following the earthquake.

Residents were urged to “evacuate immediately”.

Neighbouring South Korea, North Korea and Russia also issued tsunami warnings for their Sea of Japan coasts, with South Korean authorities ordering people in some regions to evacuate to higher ground.