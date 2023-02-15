Now Japan says objects over its airspace could be Chinese spy balloons

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Japan has said that unidentified “objects” that flew over its airspace in recent years are “strongly presumed” to be spy balloons from China.

The defence ministry said that after a fresh “analysis of specific balloon-shaped flying objects previously identified in Japanese airspace, including those in November 2019, June 2020 and September 2021, we have concluded that the balloons are strongly presumed to be unmanned reconnaissance balloons flown by China.”

The statement said that it had “strongly demanded China’s government confirm the facts” of the incident and “that such a situation not occur again in the future”.

“Violations of airspace by foreign unmanned reconnaissance balloons and other means are totally unacceptable.”

This comes in the wake of America shooting down four flying objects over US and Canadian airspace in recent weeks, one of which it claimed was a Chinese surveillance balloon.

In the latest twist, The Washington Post reported that US intelligence agencies were monitoring the balloon as soon as it left its base on Hainan Island and began charting its flight path to the US territory of Guam.

Officials told the paper they are exploring the possibility that it was indeed an accident for China to fly it over North American airspace.

The revelation came as the White House announced on Tuesday that the three other objects shot down by American fighter jets were likely used for commercial or other “benign” purposes.

White House National Security Council strategic communication coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that the “leading” theory behind the three recently shot-down objects are they were used for commercial or other “benign” purposes.

“The intelligence community’s considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” he said.

“We don’t know of any evidence right now that confirms that they were in fact doing intelligence collection by another government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Japan’s defence ministry statement added that “even if it’s a balloon, entering our airspace without permission is a territorial violation” and that the ministry “will continue to gather more information and be on the alert for balloons”.