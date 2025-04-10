Three people injured in Japan bear attack spree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Japan’s Nagano prefecture are on high alert after a bear attacked three people in Iyama, leaving two seriously injured.

The animal entered residential properties, broke through glass and attacked two men and a woman, local media reported.

The bear was last seen fleeing into a vacant house but was gone by the time authorities arrived, The Japan Times reported.

According to NHK Japan, the bear attack occurred at around 4.30pm local time on Wednesday.

The first victim was a 65-year-old man working in a shed on his property. The animal then entered a nearby home, injuring a 96-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.

Police and fire officials told the news outlet that the men were believed to have suffered serious injuries but all three victims were conscious.

“I was in the kitchen and heard a crashing sound. I wondered what it was and then saw a large black figure in the living room,” one of the victims told Yomiuri Shimbun.

Prefectural data shows there were 1,430 bear sightings in rural communities in the year ending March – the second-highest figure in the past decade – along with 13 reported cases of bear-related injuries.

Last year, it was reported that several municipalities were turning to AI to tackle bear threats. In Hanamaki, a city in Iwate prefecture, AI-enabled cameras were installed at 23 sites to detect bears nearing urban areas. The system would alert city officials whenever it spotted a bear, and they would respond alongside police and local hunters.

Fluctuating harvests of staple foods for bears, combined with rural depopulation, have been identified as key factors behind the rise in their encounters with humans.

Experts have also pointed to the declining number of children in country towns and villages – whose naturally noisy presence once helped deter bears – as another contributing factor.

In early 2024, the environment ministry reported to an expert panel that there were 19,192 sightings of Asian black bears between April and October 2023, the highest figure ever, exceeding the 18,000 sightings logged in 2020.

Typically, bear sightings peak in June and decline through October, before rising again in subsequent months. However, in 2023, the numbers began climbing earlier, with some 6,000 sightings reported in October of that year alone, according to Nippon.