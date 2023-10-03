Japanese city bans walking on escalators

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An ordinance to stop people from walking on escalators has been introduced in a city in Japan.

The order went into effect in Nagoya on 1 October and prohibits people from walking on escalators in a bid to prevent accidents such as falls.

While it is customary in the Pacific Coast city for people to stop on the left side of escalators and keeping the right open for those in a hurry, there have been instances of several people losing their balance and knocking others off as well.

Though attempts were made to promote the practice of standing still on escalators after people with disabilities and elderly people raised concerns about the fear of colliding and potential accidents, they yielded no results.

A total of 805 escalator accidents were categorised as being caused by “improper use” in 2018 and 2019, according to the latest data from the Japan Elevator Association, reported the Japan Times.

Following the introduction of the new ordinance, the city government has also been running commercials and posters at major train stations in attempts to spread awareness.

Some posters featuring animated cartoons on escalators have been seen in the city’s subway stations.

“Let’s stop and get on on both right and left,” said one such poster.

“When using escalators, stop and use both the right and left sides. It’s my duty!”

The ordinance also requires operators at train stations and other commercial sites with escalators to inform users about the new rule. The government has, however, not introduced any penalties.

Nagoya is not the first city to introduce such an ordinance.

Saitama city’s prefectural government enforced a similar rule two years ago in October 2021.