A central Japanese city has approved a non-binding ordinance on Monday that urges its citizens to cap daily use of smartphones, gaming consoles and other digital screens to two hours outside of work and school.

The measure, believed to be the first of its type in Japan, takes effect on October 1.

While the local municipal assembly of Toyoake in Japan’s Aichi prefecture acknowledged that devices such as phones and tablets are integral to modern life, the new guideline warned that excessive screen exposure – especially via video streaming – could lead to sleep deficits and diminish family interaction.

Under the directive, elementary school children are advised not to use smartphones after 9pm; junior high students and older students should stop by 10pm.

The ordinance emphasises that sufficient rest is vital for the physical and psychological development of all under-18s.

The city also proposed that parents and guardians should set clear rules at home for device usage.

It will also set up a system to allow parents to seek guidance and advice about managing screen time.

Excessive exposure to screens – especially late at night – can disrupt sleep patterns. Poor sleep in children and adolescents has been linked with issues including impaired cognitive performance, mood disorders, weaker immune systems, and obesity.

The ordinance is recommendatory rather than punitive.

Over the years, several studies have linked excessive mobile phone usage to mental health disorders.

A new study released in February this year suggested that cutting back on smartphone use, specifically internet browsing on phones, could boost mental health by making people feel happier and more focused.

While participants struggled at first to reduce their usage, those who managed to disconnect reported significant improvements, the researchers said.

“Phones can have small, often hidden costs for well-being that can nonetheless add up over time,” Georgetown University’s assistant professor of psychology Kostadin Kushlev told the university.

Last year, England introduced new guidance urging schools to restrict or ban mobile phone use to “minimise disruption and improve behaviour in classrooms”. The rules gave schools flexibility, from full bans to requiring students to hand in devices at the start of the day.

A separate study noted that night owls are more prone to smartphone addiction than early sleepers. Researchers found that people who stay up late often use their phones to cope with loneliness or anxiety, leading to heavier social media use that can worsen their mental health.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth and the University of Surrey described the issue as a “vicious cycle” that primarily affects young adults in the UK.

“These young people aren’t using technology just because it’s available,” said Dr Anna-Stiina Wallinheimo, the study’s co-author. “They’re using it to try to soothe emotional discomfort. The tragedy is that it often deepens their distress instead.

“Young adults who are naturally more active in the evening often find themselves socially out of sync, which may lead to feelings of loneliness and anxiety. Many then turn to smartphones and social media to cope, but unfortunately, these tools can make things worse, not better.”

Meanwhile, in Japan, officials said the new ordinance is the first of its kind in the country and that it could serve as a model for other municipalities or even national policy if outcomes are positive.